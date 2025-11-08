Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 4.71 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 13.24% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.713.40 39 OPM %21.0223.82 -PBDT1.150.97 19 PBT0.920.91 1 NP0.770.68 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content