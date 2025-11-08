Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 12.66 croreNet profit of Creative Castings remain constant at Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.6610.58 20 OPM %10.2711.34 -PBDT1.711.49 15 PBT1.551.34 16 NP1.041.04 0
