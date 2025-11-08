Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 12.66 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings remain constant at Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.6610.58 20 OPM %10.2711.34 -PBDT1.711.49 15 PBT1.551.34 16 NP1.041.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 4.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 4.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon