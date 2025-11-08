Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 978.71 croreNet profit of Goodluck India declined 8.31% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 978.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 966.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales978.71966.40 1 OPM %9.387.35 -PBDT71.9358.38 23 PBT57.0548.10 19 NP42.3746.21 -8
