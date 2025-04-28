Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.48%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.48%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has added 6.5% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Energy index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd gained 4.48% today to trade at Rs 394.2. The BSE Energy index is up 0.54% to quote at 11072.21. The index is up 2.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 1.61% and Mahanagar Gas Ltd added 1.19% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 10.33 % over last one year compared to the 7.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has added 6.5% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Energy index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2950 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 655 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sonata Software secures $73 million deal for AI-powered business transformation

Sonata Software secures $73 million deal for AI-powered business transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp implements AI-powered debt management platform

Poonawalla Fincorp implements AI-powered debt management platform

Shares ready to bounce back after a two-day retreat

Shares ready to bounce back after a two-day retreat

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.27% in the March 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOIndia Pakistan LoC ClashIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedGarena Free Fire Max CodeWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon