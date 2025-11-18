Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Sayaji Hotels inks pact with Om Shivam Buildcon for Nagpur property

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sayaji Hotels has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the company's properties in line with its brand standards.

According to an exchange filing, Sayaji Hotels will manage and operate a 4-star hotel owned by Om Shivam Buildcon, located in Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra. The property will feature 115 rooms, two banquet halls, two restaurants, two boardrooms, a gym, and a spa. The hotel will operate under the brand name Effotel by Sayaji.

The agreement is set for a tenure of 15 years from the date of the hotels commercial launch, with an option for renewal in five-year increments on mutually agreed terms.

 

Sayaji Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1.30 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.6% YoY to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter declined 1.43% to Rs 286.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kaynes Technology slips as lock-in period ends

Kaynes Technology slips as lock-in period ends

Energy Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

BSE SME Workmates Core2Cloud Solution blasts off with a cloud-high debut

BSE SME Workmates Core2Cloud Solution blasts off with a cloud-high debut

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 56,571 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 56,571 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon