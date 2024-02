Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,01,37,67,540/- consisting of 100,13,76,754 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

SBI Life Insurance Company has allotted 1,36,551 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under 'SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018' of the Company.