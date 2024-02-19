Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jana Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 781.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore
Net profit of Jana Holdings reported to Rs 781.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 83.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %-2800.00-4500.00 -PBDT781.44-83.76 LP PBT781.44-83.76 LP NP781.44-83.76 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO ends with decent subscription

Jana SFB slides on debut

Jana Small Finance Bank and Manipal Academy of BFSI Launch 'Aspiring Bankers Program'

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.83 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 18.50 times

Edel Finance Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India on track to become $35 trillion by 2047 says Piyush Goyal

Astra Microwave Products incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Share India Securities allots 7.41 lakh equity shares

Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon