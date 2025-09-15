SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

The court also clarified that ex-officio officers of waqf boards should, as far as possible, be Muslims, and limited the number of non-Muslim members to four in the Central Waqf Council and three in state boards.
While stressing that Parliaments laws carry a presumption of validity and can only be stayed in exceptional cases, the court noted that some sections required protection. The order followed petitions claiming the law discriminated against Muslims, countered by the Centres argument that the amendments regulate property management, not religion, and prevent misuse.
The Union government defended the statute as a lawful exercise of legislative power, noting the surge in waqf land registrations and arguing that the amendments align with long-standing practices. The matter will continue to be heard on the constitutional validity of the Act.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content