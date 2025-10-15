Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
SEAMEC has entered into a Bimco Charter Party with Larsen & Toubro for Charter Hire of its Barge SEAMEC GLORIOUS for working in Mumbai High & West Coat Offshore for carrying out jobs related to offshore accommodation and hook-up work barge & Support for Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The firm period of Charter is for 150 days with option for extension. The charter to commence within the window period of 1 October 2025 to 30 October 2025.

The total value of the contract is Rs. 28,85,62,500, exclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

Rain Carbon Canada Inc. partners with Montreal-headquartered Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Rain Carbon Canada Inc. partners with Montreal-headquartered Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

TACC secures credit facility of Rs 1,230 cr from State Bank of India

TACC secures credit facility of Rs 1,230 cr from State Bank of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon