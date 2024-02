Both Synergia Energy and Selan are focused on developing the Cambay PSC Eocene gas and gas condensate reservoir which contains independently certified 2P gas resources in excess of 200 BCF.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Selan Exploration Technology (Selan) has entered into a farm in farm out agreement with Synergia Energy and its group company on 14 February 2024, to acquire 50% participating interest in Cambay Field. The Cambay Field is a producing Oil and Gas Field.