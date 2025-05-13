Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 24.61 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders rose 42.86% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 190.63% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 74.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.6129.12 -15 74.2861.73 20 OPM %2.761.48 -5.122.02 - PBDT0.710.43 65 3.871.25 210 PBT0.710.42 69 3.851.23 213 NP0.500.35 43 2.790.96 191
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content