TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 82.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 348.21 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 82.64% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 348.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.51% to Rs 174.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 1278.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1000.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales348.21263.89 32 1278.761000.52 28 OPM %18.8015.85 -18.0516.73 - PBDT75.7146.17 64 251.35183.29 37 PBT70.3440.78 72 231.65162.20 43 NP53.0229.03 83 174.58118.35 48
