Senco Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and Saurashtra Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2024.
Senco Gold Ltd soared 16.74% to Rs 936.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12963 shares in the past one month.
Selan Explorations Technology Ltd surged 13.69% to Rs 606.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5518 shares in the past one month.
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd spiked 10.27% to Rs 282.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15596 shares in the past one month.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd jumped 9.98% to Rs 47.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1114 shares in the past one month.
Saurashtra Cement Ltd exploded 9.40% to Rs 117. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47684 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

