Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 446.69 crore
Net profit of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 446.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 442.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales446.69442.38 1 OPM %9.661.79 -PBDT45.369.49 378 PBT35.28-0.44 LP NP12.57-2.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon