Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Shree Cement announced the launch of Bangur Concrete with the commissioning of its first Greenfield Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Hyderabad. The plant has a capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour. The commissioning of the state-of-the-art unit aligns with the company's vision to emerge as a multi-product player in the core cement business.
As part of this strategy, Shree Cements had acquired five operational plants of StarCrete LLP in Mumbai earlier this month for a consideration of Rs 33.5 crore. The company's combined RMC capacity now stands at 512 cubic meters per hour.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

