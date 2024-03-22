Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Shree Cement announced the launch of Bangur Concrete with the commissioning of its first Greenfield Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Hyderabad. The plant has a capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour. The commissioning of the state-of-the-art unit aligns with the company's vision to emerge as a multi-product player in the core cement business.
As part of this strategy, Shree Cements had acquired five operational plants of StarCrete LLP in Mumbai earlier this month for a consideration of Rs 33.5 crore. The company's combined RMC capacity now stands at 512 cubic meters per hour.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:56 PM IST