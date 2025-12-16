Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

Bluspring Enterprises today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, introducing a new logo and visual language. The brand marks Bluspring's evolution as an independent, listed entity post its demerger from Quess Corp, and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking tech-enabled, compliance-first solutions across essential infrastructure and people services.

Rooted in Bluspring's ethos of unity, ambition, and progress, the new identity brings together its specialist capabilities and legacy brands under a cohesive platform. The visual identity is anchored by the new tagline, 'Infrastructure. People. Progress.'; capturing the belief that seamless infrastructure is built by empowered people and together they accelerate nation's progress. The new logo, composed of interconnected blocks forming the letter 'B', represents how diverse teams and services integrate to create collective strength, while its forward-leaning form signals growth and transformation. The blue-green palette reinforces trust, stability, and renewal.

 

The updated brand architecture reflects a service-line-first model with 'powered by' endorsements for category-leading brands such as Terrier, Hofincons, and Vedang - enabling clients to benefit from sector expertise alongside single-contract accountability and nationwide delivery. The company today operates at scale across integrated facility management, food and hospitality, integrated security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang). This structure unifies the company's narrative for clients, partners, and stakeholders, while preserving the equity and specialist strengths of its legacy brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

