Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

Coforge launches Coforge Data Cosmos

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

An AI-enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform

Coforge announced the launch of Coforge Data Cosmos, an AI enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform designed to help enterprises transform fragmented data landscapes into intelligent, high-performing data ecosystems.

Enhancing Coforge's technology stack, Data Cosmos introduces a foundational innovation platform that powers cloud-native, domain-specific solutions built using standard, reusable technology blueprints including Coforge's own IP, accelerators, agentic components, and domain-aligned solutions. The platform is engineered to tackle real-world challenges such as data fragmentation, legacy systems modernization, high maintenance costs, limited self service analytics, lack of unified governance, manual operations, and the complexity of GenAI adoption.

 

At its core, Coforge Data Cosmos is structured around five strategic technology solution portfolios - Supernova, Nebula, Hypernova, Pulsar, and Quasar that guide enterprises across the full data transformation lifecycle. Supernova accelerates modernization and migration from legacy to cloud; Nebula delivers modern data management in Data Governance, Metadata & DQ Management, leveraging GenAI & Agentic Systems. Hypernova powers next-generation cloud native data platforms; Pulsar enables agentic, autonomous, always-on DataOps & MLOps. Quasar accelerates GenAI adoption within enterprise data ecosystems by enabling LLMs via Model Garden and orchestrating Ai workflows at scale via Quasar Platform.

To further increase speed-to-value, Coforge has built the Data Cosmos Toolkit, a powerful suite of 55+ IPs and accelerators and 38 AI Agents powered by the Data Cosmos Engine. This toolkit enables enterprises to move faster with AI-enabled utilities and frameworks, scaling transformation with speed, reliability, and measurable impact.

Data Cosmos also powers Galaxy solutions, pre-built and custom-developed domain solutions tailored for specific industries. These Galaxy solutions combine industry-specific data models with the Data Cosmos toolkit and the five technology blueprints to solve vertical-specific challenges, enabling faster transformation and smarter decision-making. Coforge currently brings these solutions to key sectors including BFS, Insurance, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, Healthcare, Public Sector, and Retail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Yen rallies ahead of BOJ meeting as global central banks take the spotlight

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 425 pts; IT shares tumble

Sensex slides 425 pts; IT shares tumble

India business output continues to rise sharply, but growth eases to ten-month low

India business output continues to rise sharply, but growth eases to ten-month low

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 7-cr order for metal crash barriers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon