Sensex gains 328 pts; Nifty settles above 22,200; metal shares shine

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 328.48 points or 0.45% to 73,104.61. The Nifty 50 index jumped 113.80 points or 0.51% to 22,217.85.

The broader market outperformed the key indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.79%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,698 hares rose and 1,116 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.96% to 20.20.

Economy:

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.26 % (Provisional) for the month of April, 2024 (over April, 2023). The uptick inflation is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, electricity, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of April 2024 stood at 0.79 % as compared to March 2024. WPI inflation has hit a 13 month high now. It stood at 0.53% an annual basis in March.

Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate based on all India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 4.83% (provisional) for the month of April 2024 over April, 2023. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.43% and 4.11%, respectively. CPI for the months of January, February and March 2024 are 5.10, 5.09 and 4.85 respectively.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.77% to 9,347.15. The index jumped 5.72% in the three trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (up 6.87%), Adani Enterprises (up 5.49%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.81%), Vedanta (up 4.66%), Jindal Stainless (up 4.63%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 4.12%), NMDC (up 3.56%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.35%), JSW Steel (up 2.37%) and Hindalco Industries (up 2.06%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc (down 3.13%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aarti Pharmalabs soared 16.65% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.2% to Rs 65.25 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 42.87 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 4.27% YoY to Rs 505.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

Ethos surged 5.14% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 58.36% to Rs 21.03 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 13.28 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operation jumped 21.66% to Rs 252.52 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 207.57 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Electrosteel Castings rallied 7.82% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 153.92% to Rs 227.08 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 89.43 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 7.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,004.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Jindal Steel & Power jumped 4.33% after the company s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 933 crore , steeply higher than Rs 466 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 1.5% to Rs 13,486.96 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 13,691.93 crore in Q4 FY23.

Cochin Shipyard surged 11.82% after the company wins a big European contract (Rs 500-1000 crore) to design and build a hybrid service vessel for offshore wind farms. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Coromandel International gained 2.33% after the company acquires an additional 7% stake in drone manufacturer Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 150 crore.

Zydus Wellness rose 0.75%. The company reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 150.3 crore on a 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 778 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Devyani International (DIL) rose 0.71%. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 60.72 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

PVR INOX slipped 1.43%. The cinema chain operators consolidated net loss stood at Rs 129.5 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 333.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Global Markets:

Markets in Europe and Asia traded mixed as global investors await the latest U.S. inflation reports.

Japan's wholesale inflation (corporate goods price index) rose slightly by 0.9% year-on-year in April.

US markets ended with mixed results. The Dow Jones snapped its winning streak with a 0.21% dip, while the S&P 500 barely budged. The Nasdaq managed a small gain of 0.29%. Apple and Alphabet (Google's parent company) rose despite early weakness.

Meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Koss soared due to speculation surrounding a potential return to social media by Keith Gill, the "Roaring Kitty" figure who ignited the meme-stock frenzy of 2021.

Indian equity indices ended with modest gains on Tuesday, rising for the third day in a row. The Nifty closed above the 22,200 level after hitting the day's low of 22,081.25 in morning trade. Metal, auto and oil & gas stocks advanced while FMCG, pharma and healthcare shares declined.