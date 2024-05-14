Business Standard
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 1.96% to 20.20.
The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,312, a premium of 94.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,217.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 113.80 points or 0.51% to 22,217.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.96% to 20.20.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

