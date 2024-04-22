Sensex spurts 560 pts; Nifty ends above 22,300; VIX drops 5.62%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 560.29 points or 0.77% to 73,648.62. The Nifty 50 index gained 189.40 points or 0.86% to 22,336.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.26%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,621 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.62% to 12.70.

Economy:

The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 show that Net collections are at Rs. 19.58 lakh crore, compared to Rs. 16.64 lakh crore in the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2022-23, representing an increase of 17.70%.

The Budget Estimates (BE) for Direct Tax revenue in the Union Budget for FY 2023- 24 were fixed at Rs. 18.23 lakh crore which were revised and the Revised Estimates (RE) were fixed at Rs. 19.45 lakh crore. The provisional Direct Tax collections (net of the refunds) have exceeded the BE by 7.40% and RE by 0.67%.

Meanwhile, Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined $5.401 billion to $643.162 billion during the week ended April 12, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous reporting week, overall reserves had risen $2.88 billion to a new high of $648.562 billion.

For the week ended April 12, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $6.513 billion to $564.653 billion, according to the data released on April 19.

Gold reserves continued their rise and increased by $1.241 billion to $55.798 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $93 million to $18.077 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $35 million to $4.634 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The PSU Bank index rallied 3.30% to 7,162.35. The index fell 4.89% in the past five trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 7.78%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.63%), Central Bank of India (up 4.35%), Bank of India (up 4.31%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.94%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.84%), Canara Bank (up 3.59%), UCO Bank (up 3.55%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.48%) and State Bank of India (up 2.27%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank slipped 1.03%. The bank said that its net profit jumped 37.06% to Rs 16,511.85 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 12,047.45 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total income jumped 66.46% YoY to Rs 89,6939 crore as compared with Rs 53,850.54 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Wipro advanced 2.03% after the IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 2,694.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 22,208.3 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 22,205.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Jio Financial Services rallied 3.46% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 310.63 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 293.82 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total income rose to Rs 418.10 crore from Rs 414.33 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) fell 1.70%. The asset management companys standalone net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 541.09 crore on 33.4% rise in total income to Rs 850.89 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) jumped 5.88% after the companys net profit jumped 33% to Rs 337.38 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 253.62 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 33.6% to Rs 1,339.77 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,002.67 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Persistent Systems tumbled 9.59%. The company said that its consolidated net profit increased 10.2% to Rs 315.31 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 286.13 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.7% QoQ to Rs 2,590.52 crore in Q4 FY24. During the quarter, EBIT margin remained flat at 14.5% as compared with Q3 FY24.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was locked in 10% upper circuit after the company has reported a net profit of Rs 1 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 421 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter surged to Rs 1,178 crore. The companys revenue for the same period last year was Rs 88 crore.

Oberoi Realty added 2.40% after the company reported booking value of Rs 1,775 crore during the quarter. In Q4 FY24, in terms of volume, the Mumbai based realty developer company booked 4,48,844 square foot (Sq.ft) area while 228 units were booked.

Pavna Industries was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has inked an agreement with OLA Electric to supply ignition switches and latches.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced while Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as the focus shifted from Middle East tensions to company earnings and economic data for insight into the direction of central bank policy.

Investors look to fresh data points out of China, Japan and South Korea this week.

Chinas central bank left its one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95%, respectively on Monday. The one-year LPR is seen as the peg for most household and corporate loans, while the five-year LPR is the benchmark for most property mortgages.

In US, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed sharply lower on Friday as investors juggled lackluster earnings, uncertainties surrounding central bank policy and geopolitical strife.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian equity indices ended with major gains on Monday. The Nifty settled above the 22,300 level. All the other sectorial indices on the NSE ended in green.