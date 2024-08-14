Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
