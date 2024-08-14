Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 318.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.92% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net profit of Navkar Urbanstructure rose 318.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.92% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.