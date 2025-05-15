Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains after bagging O&M contract from Bajaj Energy

SEPC gains after bagging O&M contract from Bajaj Energy

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

SEPC added 2.39% to Rs 15.43 after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 18 crore from Bajaj Energy for providing operation & maintenance (O&M) services.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would provide operation & maintenance services for their Bajaj Energys 2 x 45 MW power plants at Barkhera Kalan, Maqsoodpur, Khambarkhera, Utraula & Kundarki plants at Uttar Pradesh.

The execution period for these orders is 12 months.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore while revenue from operations declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

Balu Forge Q4 PAT jumps 123%; EBITDA margin expands sharply

Balu Forge Q4 PAT jumps 123%; EBITDA margin expands sharply

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

India's Bioeconomy expands from $10 Billion in 2014 to $165.7 Billion in 2024

India's Bioeconomy expands from $10 Billion in 2014 to $165.7 Billion in 2024

Torrent Power Q4 PAT soars 146% YoY to Rs 430 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Torrent Power Q4 PAT soars 146% YoY to Rs 430 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon