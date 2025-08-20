Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Servotech Renewable Power System rose 3.05% to Rs 128.42 after the company secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from the Jaipur division of North Western Railway for installing a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant.

The project entails the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the plant, which is expected to be completed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.1% to Rs 7.79 crore on a 7.4% rise in net sales to Rs 146.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Indices edge lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,950 mark; VIX rises 1.78%

Indices edge lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,950 mark; VIX rises 1.78%

Infosys collaborates with Uniting Financial Services

Infosys collaborates with Uniting Financial Services

Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon