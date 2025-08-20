Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Satin Finserv appoints Pramod Marar as CEO

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Satin Finserv (SFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), announced the appointment of Pramod Marar as the Chief Executive Officer to drive its green finance capabilities.

Marar brings nearly three decades of experience spanning banking, entrepreneurship, and sustainability-focused ventures. In addition to working at HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, he served 18 years at HSBC India across Corporate Banking, SME, Microfinance and in his last role at HSBC, he was the Managing Director & COO of Wholesale Banking in India.

As Co-founder of TapFin and MD & CEO of GoGreen Capital (a sustainability focused NBFC) and Co-founder and MD of MoEVing Fintech, driving sustainable finance and clean mobility initiatives over the recent years, he brings in a unique blend of extensive banking and entrepreneurial experience.

 

With Marar at the helm, Satin Finserv will strengthen its capacity to design and deliver impactful financing solutions across renewable energy, clean mobility, sustainable agriculture and energy efficiency initiatives. This marks a significant milestone in SFL's ambition to become a catalyst in India's green finance ecosystem.

Stock Alert: Lloyds Metal, GMR Urban & Power Infra, Endurance Tech, Dynamic Cables

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

