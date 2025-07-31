Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 137.44 croreNet profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 16.96% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 137.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales137.44112.19 23 OPM %7.577.39 -PBDT8.787.11 23 PBT6.576.14 7 NP5.244.48 17
