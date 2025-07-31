Premco Global consolidated net profit rises 21.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 29.68 croreNet profit of Premco Global rose 21.07% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.6827.21 9 OPM %19.8515.21 -PBDT6.504.87 33 PBT5.093.52 45 NP3.622.99 21
