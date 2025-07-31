Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 22.64 crore

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.6421.50 5 OPM %14.4910.28 -PBDT2.690.84 220 PBT1.03-0.65 LP NP0.91-0.69 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

