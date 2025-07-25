Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 62.09 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 40.65% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.0958.69 6 OPM %19.8915.74 -PBDT11.128.18 36 PBT8.846.25 41 NP6.544.65 41
