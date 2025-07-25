Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 34.00% to Rs 128.25 crore

Net loss of Sigachi Industries reported to Rs 100.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.00% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales128.2595.71 34 OPM %18.8021.96 -PBDT24.7419.54 27 PBT20.0216.39 22 NP-100.3513.16 PL

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

