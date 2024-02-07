Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Shahi Shipping rose 107.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.013.42 -12 OPM %23.2616.67 -PBDT0.680.47 45 PBT0.570.32 78 NP0.580.28 107
