Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Shahi Shipping rose 107.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.013.4223.2616.670.680.470.570.320.580.28