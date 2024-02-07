Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 3.01 crore
Net profit of Shahi Shipping rose 107.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.013.42 -12 OPM %23.2616.67 -PBDT0.680.47 45 PBT0.570.32 78 NP0.580.28 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narayan Rane - Union Minister MSME to inaugurate the MSME &amp; Startup Innovation Summit and Awards - 3rd Edition

Arvind and Company Shipping - SME IPO for NSE listing to open on October 12, 2023

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 103.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 11.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends 2nd interim dividend

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 313.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon