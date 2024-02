Of Rs 4.5 per share

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7 February 2024, inter alia, have recommended the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per equity Share (i.e. 45%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.