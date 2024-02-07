PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 11.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 11.24% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022.16.0916.0990.6890.4913.2612.8412.7412.325.295.96