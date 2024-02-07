Sensex (    %)
                        
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 11.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore
Net profit of PTL Enterprises declined 11.24% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.0916.09 0 OPM %90.6890.49 -PBDT13.2612.84 3 PBT12.7412.32 3 NP5.295.96 -11
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

