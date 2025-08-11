Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 267.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.17% to Rs 225.10 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 267.79% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 225.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales225.10169.03 33 OPM %26.9515.71 -PBDT58.8823.56 150 PBT48.2614.00 245 NP35.979.78 268
