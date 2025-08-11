Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 13.91 crore

Net profit of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.9117.00 -18 OPM %-0.360 -PBDT-0.81-0.52 -56 PBT-1.32-0.82 -61 NP5.38-0.96 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krishna Filament Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Krishna Filament Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon