Shakti Pumps bags Rs 24-cr order from MEDA

Shakti Pumps bags Rs 24-cr order from MEDA

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) for the installation of 877 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across various locations in Maharashtra.

This order is part of Component-B of the governments PM-KUSUM scheme. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar pumping systems.

The total value of the work order is approximately Rs 23.91 crore, with a project completion timeline of 120 days from the issuance of the work order.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in manufacturing of pumps, motors, & their spare parts. The core products of the company are engineered pumps, industrial pumps, solar pumps, etc.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 104.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 45.19 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 648.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter slipped 3.28% to end at Rs 808.50 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

