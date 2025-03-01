Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors CV sales climb 9% YoY in February

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 9% YoY in February

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 9% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,092 units in February 2025.

While domestic sales increased by 6.2% to 7,357 units and total exports surged 74.7% to 552 units in February 2025 over February 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in February 2025 stood at 183 units, up by 2.8% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in Feb25 stood at 90,670 units, which is higher by 19% as compared with 75,935 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 17% to 77,775 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 33% to 12,895 units in February 2025 over February 2024.

 

The international business recorded sales of 9,871 units in Feb25, up by 23% as compared with 8,013 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported 17.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 3.26% to end at Rs 4,773.30 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

