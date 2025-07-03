Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96 per share

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96 per share

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Shakti Pumps India informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 965.96 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 1 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 965.96 is at a premium of 2.32% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 944.05 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

 

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of pumps, motors & their spare parts. The core products of the company are engineered pumps, industrial pumps, solar pumps, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 110.23 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 89.67 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 665.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.06% to currently trade at Rs 944.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

