Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 36.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 8.96 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 36.55% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.967.34 22 OPM %69.4268.12 -PBDT4.543.38 34 PBT4.523.36 35 NP3.402.49 37
