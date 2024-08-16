Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 36.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 8.96 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 36.55% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.967.3469.4268.124.543.384.523.363.402.49