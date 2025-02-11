Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks ease, sentiment stays cautious

Chinese stocks ease, sentiment stays cautious

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Tuesday, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks underperformed amid U.S. trade policy shifts and deflation concerns as retaliatory Chinese duties on U.S. energy and some goods came into effect on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.12 percent to 3,318.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.06 percent to 21,294.86. Overall risk sentiment was cautious as as investors waited for a speech from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks drop for fifth straight day amid tariff war fears

Benchmarks drop for fifth straight day amid tariff war fears

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

Nykaa jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 26 cr; GMV jumps 25% YoY

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.21% in the December 2024 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon