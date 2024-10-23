Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 1850.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 1850.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 195.73% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 1850.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.73% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.461.17 196 OPM %41.9133.33 -PBDT1.440.38 279 PBT1.060.06 1667 NP0.780.04 1850

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

