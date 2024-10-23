Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 59.10 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports rose 55.49% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.1051.87 14 OPM %26.9930.50 -PBDT25.1816.97 48 PBT21.5913.31 62 NP16.0010.29 55
