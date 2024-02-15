Sensex (    %)
                        
Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 74.40% to Rs 2.13 crore
Net Loss of Shanti Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 74.40% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.138.32 -74 OPM %-48.83-51.08 -PBDT-0.39-4.87 92 PBT-0.43-5.63 92 NP-0.43-5.11 92
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

