Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 50.78% to Rs 57.66 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 51.71% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.78% to Rs 57.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.57.6638.2426.5727.0713.648.9613.048.3410.627.00