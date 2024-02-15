Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 51.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 50.78% to Rs 57.66 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 51.71% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.78% to Rs 57.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales57.6638.24 51 OPM %26.5727.07 -PBDT13.648.96 52 PBT13.048.34 56 NP10.627.00 52
