Sharat Industries standalone net profit declines 49.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Sharat Industries declined 49.72% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 60.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.60.7585.327.745.242.393.571.222.510.911.81