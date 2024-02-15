Sharat Industries standalone net profit declines 49.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 28.80% to Rs 60.75 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries declined 49.72% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.80% to Rs 60.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales60.7585.32 -29 OPM %7.745.24 -PBDT2.393.57 -33 PBT1.222.51 -51 NP0.911.81 -50
