Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 36.98 crore
Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales36.9839.19 -6 OPM %6.22-30.70 -PBDT1.96-12.30 LP PBT1.39-12.86 LP NP1.04-9.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 49.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Broader mkt outperforms; PSU banks advance

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 9.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Glenmark Pharma reports net loss of Rs 331 cr in Q3 FY24

Defence ministry procurement through Government e-Marketplace portal crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Volumes spurt at Vedanta Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon