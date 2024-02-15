Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.64% to Rs 36.98 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.36.9839.196.22-30.701.96-12.301.39-12.861.04-9.68