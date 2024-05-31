Shardul Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 53.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4325.79% to Rs 97.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2511.93% to Rs 172.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.53.54-4.40172.916.6292.04125.2394.1048.6449.84-5.57163.143.2349.73-5.67162.742.8616.12-4.6997.812.21