AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 2050.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 373.89 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 71.65% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 1358.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1457.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 2050.00% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 373.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.