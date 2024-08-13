Business Standard
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 3.48 crore
Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 16.91% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.483.47 0 OPM %-133.91-104.90 -PBDT16.4815.37 7 PBT16.3015.22 7 NP11.9914.43 -17
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

