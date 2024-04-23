Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shish Industries bags multi-year order of Rs 312 cr from Best Construction Products Inc.

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shish Industries(SIL) announced the signing of a significant long-term commercial trade agreement, with the USA based entity Best Construction Products Inc. (BCP). This agreement brings together SIL, a leading company specialising in the production and supply of Construction, Packaging & Thermal Insulation related Products, and BCP, a distinguished entity in the United States engaged in quality construction materials.
Under the terms of the agreement, SIL will supply a variety of agreed products crucial for construction purposes to BCP over a period of 5 years amounting to minimum USD 37.5 millions (approx. Rs. 312 crores present value). The parties have agreed on dynamic pricing based on raw material pricings, actual freight charges, quality assurance and more. The agreement also outlines the minimum commitment purchase by BCP year on year and compensation of 3% for any shortage in that, given as advance deposit to SIL.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon